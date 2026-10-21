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Rory Babb's avatar
Rory Babb
2h

Lets gooo!! Come one, come all! We'll gladly welcome the masses again at St John the Evangelist. See you all in 2029!

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Rachel Ullmann's avatar
Rachel Ullmann
2h

See you in Indy!

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