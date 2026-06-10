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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
4h

Archbishop Coakley only used the word "synodal" once. Archbishop Caccia, from what I could tell, did not use it at all.

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Paphnuti's avatar
Paphnuti
1h

This is a strong way to start, especially in the US context. With a culture that has grown so litigative, and contentiously polarized by tribal identity (all of which dehumanizes and bureaucratizes bishops), starting with such a natural and authentic treatment of them as human and as a brothers is meet and just.

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