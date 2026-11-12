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News Roundup— Week of November 12
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News Roundup— Week of November 12

Kate Olivera
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Catholic bishops in Austria issue regulations on the use of artificial intelligence for preaching, liturgy, and pastoral care. French bishops urge Catholic healthcare institutions to prepare to legally challenge a euthanasia and assisted suicide law expected to go into effect in January.

A new survey suggests fewer Latin Americans self-identify as Catho…

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