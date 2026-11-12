News Roundup— Week of November 12

Catholic bishops in Austria issue regulations on the use of artificial intelligence for preaching, liturgy, and pastoral care. French bishops urge Catholic healthcare institutions to prepare to legally challenge a euthanasia and assisted suicide law expected to go into effect in January.
A new survey suggests fewer Latin Americans self-identify as Catho…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Pillar to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.