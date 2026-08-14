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Peter's avatar
Peter
7h

"he was treated in every moment with the due respect and consideration that characterizes Nicaraguan law enforcement.”

Lord have mercy.

I am curious how someone can write something like that. Do they find it humourous? Is it like a knowing wink that they don't believe what they are writing?

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
1h

Does the video look AI?

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