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Patricius Clevelandensis's avatar
Patricius Clevelandensis
1h

It pains me to read a Freemasonry article that is not explicitly written by Ed. May he get well soon.

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Cbalducc's avatar
Cbalducc
1h

In the Spanish a civil War, being a Mason marked a man for death by Franco’s forces.

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