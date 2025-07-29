Happy Tuesday friends,

I am afraid there will not be a Pillar Post today, JD Flynn is unwell.

I don’t mean this in the idiomatic Jeffery Bernard sense, sadly. Your friend and mine has come down with a rather serious case of something medical during his reporting trip to Chiclayo.



He is, I am afraid, confined to quarters for the time being and unable to write a newsletter. There may be a make-up dispatch from him later in the week, depending on how his recovery goes, but we can’t make any promises there I am afraid, since he is really quite unwell.

I know that he would appreciate your prayers from him, since he’s far from home and (still) hoping to get better enough to get some more reporting in. We shall see how it goes.

In the meantime, I know a lot of you will want to do what you can to show your support for our stricken comrade out in the field.

Please do leave him messages of good wishes in the comments here. Of all things at The Pillar, JD delights in reading and pitching in to the real conversations that happen, between real people who have come to know each other, as part of a real community, here.

It’s a marvel to him (and to me, too, obviously) so he’d love to hear from you, I am sure.

Of course, if you’re not a paying sub, you’re more than welcome to join the conversation and the team, we’d love to have you with us, and I know JD would love to hear from you.

See you on Friday,

and get well soon, JD,

Ed. Condon

Editor

The Pillar