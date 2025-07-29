Not the Tuesday Pillar Post
JD Flynn is unwell
Happy Tuesday friends,
I am afraid there will not be a Pillar Post today, JD Flynn is unwell.
I don’t mean this in the idiomatic Jeffery Bernard sense, sadly. Your friend and mine has come down with a rather serious case of something medical during his reporting trip to Chiclayo.
He is, I am afraid, confined to quarters for the time being and unable to write a newsletter. There may be a make-up dispatch from him later in the week, depending on how his recovery goes, but we can’t make any promises there I am afraid, since he is really quite unwell.
I know that he would appreciate your prayers from him, since he’s far from home and (still) hoping to get better enough to get some more reporting in. We shall see how it goes.
In the meantime, I know a lot of you will want to do what you can to show your support for our stricken comrade out in the field.
Please do leave him messages of good wishes in the comments here. Of all things at The Pillar, JD delights in reading and pitching in to the real conversations that happen, between real people who have come to know each other, as part of a real community, here.
It’s a marvel to him (and to me, too, obviously) so he’d love to hear from you, I am sure.
Of course, if you’re not a paying sub, you’re more than welcome to join the conversation and the team, we’d love to have you with us, and I know JD would love to hear from you.
See you on Friday,
and get well soon, JD,
Ed. Condon
Editor
The Pillar
I choose to believe JD is actually in the middle of liberating an entire flock of ostriches from the petting zoo and this Pillar Post is just an elaborate hoax to provide an alibi when the authorities come questioning. "Why, no, JD Flynn was sick in his hotel room on 29 July. See, Ed. Condon even wrote a fill-in Pillar Post to explain everything."
St. Raphael, come to JD's aid!
JD, though I’m not someone who always comments on articles or newsletters, I pretty much always read through all the comments. There is always something interesting to pick up from fellow readers! And I love that you actually interact with us, your readers. It makes the community around the Pillar all the more tangible.
Get well soon! And God give you good strength!