The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Schoenborn's avatar
Laura Schoenborn
2h

Is it just me or does Osterman’s email. Just cause an eye roll and whining about how she had to step down because of her views. It just goes to show how much leadership at Notre Dame does not understand the scandal behind appointing someone who clearly does not respect catholic values.

Reply
Share
Madeleine's avatar
Madeleine
43m

I dunno, it seems a bit distasteful to have a thanksgiving prayer service because someone was forced to decline a job. Maybe use this energy to pray for people impacted by abortion and give the gift of time and resources to pregnant students in the ND community?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture