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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
2hEdited

Of course, if a progressive party did the same thing and promoted support for abortion and a school supervisor was supporting this actively, that would be considered normal and would not be investigated. After what New South Wales prosecutors did to Cardinal Pell, I doubt in the justice system there and would see this as another attempt by leftists to stop virtuous Catholics from doing their best for their country.

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Alexander's avatar
Alexander
2h

The sub line should probably read:

"McInerney is accused of hiring** political allies and..."

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