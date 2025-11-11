The papal nuncio to the United States said Tuesday that the path set by Pope Francis remains the path forward for the Church.

“Even if some are inclined to pursue a path that diverges from the pastoral vision of Francis, we know that the way forward is one that does not diverge but advances on the path of Francis is the way of moving forward in the Church,” said Cardinal Christophe Pierre, speaking to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at its fall plenary assembly in Baltimore.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Credit: USCCB live stream.

Pierre, who turns 80 at the end of January and must submit his resignation to the pope, delivered what is likely to be his final address to the conference.

He urged the bishops to continuously discern the future of the Church by reflecting on the past, particularly through the lens of the Second Vatican Council.

“When asked about a third Vatican Council, Pope Francis said that the time is not right because we are still working to fully implement the Second Vatican Council,” Pierre said.

“His pontificate was marked not by innovation for its own sake but that it might more fully reflect the vision of the Council.”

Pierre was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to the United States by Pope Francis in 2016. Since his appointment, he has had an at times contentious relationship with the conference.

Last year, Pierre and conference president Timothy Broglio sparred in their opening speeches, with the papal nuncio stressing the need for the bishops to embrace synodality, and the conference president emphasizing ways the bishops were already living out the model.

Pierre began his address Tuesday by asking the bishops to reflect on the same two questions that he has repeatedly raised at such gatherings — Where has the Church been? And where is it going?

“In his new apostolic letter on education Pope Leo asked the same question when he urges educational communities to raise their eyes and know how to ask yourselves, ‘Where we are going and why?’” Pierre said. “This act of examining the direction of our journey is an essential part of Christian discernment. It’s something that every bishop must do when thinking about the Church entrusted to his care.”

To implement this discernment, Pierre urged bishops to look towards the Second Vatican Council as a ‘map’ to guide and direct the future direction of the Church.

“The documents of the Second Vatican Council gifted the Church with a map for the journey ahead,” Pierre said. “Yet the territory that this map outlined was in many ways uncharted. The vision of the Council was a vision for the future, the prophetic orientation to a world that was only beginning to take shape.”

The nuncio reflected on the legacy of Pope Francis and the first six months of the Leonine pontificate, saying that the two pontificates do not diverge from Vatican II but rather show a maturing of the council’s call for renewal.

“Francis called the Church to speak with a single evangelical voice, prophetic, merciful and uniting in service to the poor.”

He suggested there will be continuity between Francis and Leo, adding that Leo’s early writings build off of Francis’ legacy and the Second Vatican Council.

The council also calls members of the Church to deeper unity, Pierre continued.

“The council’s call to unity challenges us to resist the divisions that fractures our witness. Polarization too often allows Catholics even within the same parish or family to identify more with tribes and ideologies than with the Body of Christ,” he said. “The synod on synodality invites us to a different way. The style of being Church that makes communion concrete allows dialogue to become servant and catholicity to become shared mission.”

In addressing the challenges of the modern world, Pierre appealed to the bishops to allow the documents of Vatican II to form them and guide their discernment.

“The council is not behind us, it stands before us, the map for our journey,” he said. “To the questions with which we began: Where have we been and where are we going? The deepest answer is this, we are a Church rooted in the grace of the Second Vatican Council, the Church still receiving and embodying a vision, the Church sent forth in unity as disciples and shepherds bringing hope, joy, and mercy to a world in need.”