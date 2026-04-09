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Blaise S's avatar
Blaise S
2h

I think this is actually a good thing. It means the US government actually cares about what the pope says, and they want to project a positive relationship. That’s a pretty undeniable acknowledgment of the power of the pope. And power is something Trump respects.

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Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
2h

This account frankly sounds a lot more realistic than the Free Press article. Cdl Pierre doesn't strike me as the type who'd just sit there and be verbally threatened without clapping back or walking out.

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