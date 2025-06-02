Sister Mary Stigmata, aka “The Penguin,” The Blues Brothers , Universal Pictures, 1980.

Ever since the election of the city’s first native son to become Bishop of Rome, there’s been a lot of discussion of “Chicago Catholicism” — and the city does have a rich and deep Catholic culture, in its food, neighborhoods, sports teams, and even its vocabulary.

Over the last few weeks, it feels like everywhere you look you see an image of Pope Leo XIV standing with the Blues Brothers accompanied by the movie’s informal catchphrase, “We’re on a mission from God.” Unquestionably the best, most Catholic Chicago, movie. And the most Catholic.

Surprisingly, though, not everyone agrees.

A few months ago, I replied to a claim by erstwhile Chicagoan, The Pillar’s own Ed Condon, that “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the better “Chicago movie.”

Though I like that film, it is an affluent, sheltered, north suburban view of the city (no offense to Ed or to the late director, John Hughes). Only one scene location is south of the official north-south city divide, Madison Street, and that only by a few blocks.

The Chicago movie is “The Blues Brothers,” as I said at the time. Especially if you are Catholic and even more so if you’re over 50 years old.

I assume Pope Leo agrees with me, especially since he grew up 10 minutes from the old Dixie Square Mall through which Jake and Elwood famously drove, smashing windows and store displays.

But Ed’s flawed assessment of the most “Chicago” movie to one side, I also received some pushback, with some suggesting that Catholics in particular should not like the movie. That surprised me, not least because L’Osservatore Romano proclaimed it a “Catholic Classic” back in 2010.

But the critics are real and, according to them, the movie portrays the Church poorly, particularly Sister Mary Stigmata, aka “The Penguin.”

Allow me to disagree.