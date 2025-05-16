Pope Leo XIV addresses the Vatican diplomatic corps, May 16, 2025. Image credit: Vatican media.

Ever since the Vatican-China deal on the appointment of mainland bishops was first agreed in 2018, the deal itself and the resulting episcopal nominations have been shrouded in controversy and confusion.

The exact text of the agreement itself is not public, and it is likely that Pope Leo XIV will, as pope, be getting his first real look at the text and what it is, exactly, the Vatican signed up for, and signed away, with the Chinese Communist Party nearly seven years ago.

What the new pope reads, and how acceptably it accords with what has been happening on the ground in China, will be a first-order consideration for Leo as he shapes his pontificate.

And while the pope’s options might appear limited in redressing the balance with Beijing, Leo does have some first moves he can make to tilt the board in the Vatican’s direction.