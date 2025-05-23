The Pillar

RDB
4m

One small but positive sign was today's rinunce e nomine regarding an apostolic nuncio. It included the article of the policy regarding nuncio's to step down early.

One change under Pope Francis that seemed to drift toward a lack of transparency was announcing the renunciation of a bishop without including which article of the code it pertained to. People were not sure if this was because of age or some other reason.

Let's see how future renunciations are reported.

Sue Korlan
10mEdited

From what I have read online, the priest who was the go to person on this issue on the ground until he resigned in frustration said that Prevost was in his first class for bishops and religious superiors on the subject and went home and put the reforms into practice, in 2013 if I remember correctly. I also recently read an article online about a woman now living in Australia who was abused by members in leadership of Sodalitium Christianae Vitae that when she and some other members of the community complained publicly, Prevost was one of the few Peruvian bishops who supported the victims. There has also been the claim that the three women in Peru only started accusing Prevost of mishandling their case after getting an attorney connected with the organization.

And if he thought Cardinal George approved of the situation in Chicago his signing off may indeed have just been a formality. So I am not at all concerned about how he is going to deal with sex abuse cases.

You yourself suggested that one of the problems with trying Rupnik is needing to find a sufficient number of Canon lawyers who speak Slovenian. I recently read somewhere that Slovenia was in the process of creating a national tribunal for the whole country. I can't help but wonder whether they were encouraged to do so because of Rupnik.

