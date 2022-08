Jesus eats with sinners and publicans. Public domain.

This week on The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed discuss Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s anticipated return to the College of Cardinals, the pope’s latest financial policy change, and reactions to the death of Archbishop Rembert Weakland.

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Newman’s Thoughts, an educational initiative from the Newman Institute for Catholic Thought & Culture to encourage the reading of St. John Henry Newman.

To learn more, click here .