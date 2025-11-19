The Pillar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rienzi's avatar
Rienzi
2h

“Holy Father, we need more ‘papal aura’!”

I hope some freshman boy tells +Leo that short-form “based” edits of papal liturgies to the tune of slowed-and-reverb L’amours Toujours on instagram and X, is doing more to convert young people than the entirety of Synod on Synodality. I’d go nuts lmao.

Ian's avatar
Ian
1h

The pope needs to work in a "67" somewhere if he really wants to connect with US youth.

This "word of the year" is described as "a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means" - an appropriate word for a church staking so much on "synodality."

https://www.dictionary.com/e/word-of-the-year-2025/

