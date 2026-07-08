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The Distracted Philothea's avatar
The Distracted Philothea
2hEdited

Bishop Hansen out here cooking this week

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Bethany Doyle's avatar
Bethany Doyle
1h

Important: When you read Kristen Lavransdatter for the first time, read Tiina Nunelly’s translation. It is much more fluid, exact, and readable than the Archer, the first English translation, whose anachronisms make for some very clunky English.

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