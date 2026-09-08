The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Eich's avatar
Chris Eich
3h

Thanks for the clear explanation of why this is not just a formula for chaos, Chorbishop! As always, the relevant question is, "Compared to what?" and the situation before MC was not in line with the eastern Churches' status.

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture