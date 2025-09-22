The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob S.'s avatar
Bob S.
1h

Cupich's letter of resignation, submitted in 2024, has not been formally accepted yet.

Here's hoping ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
1h

And now, of course, Cardinal Cupich tries to use Bernardin's "Consistent ethic of life" to do the exact thing Bishop Paprocki states it is against, as well as claiming that Durbin is his own parishoner, not Paprocki's. Buckle up, tighten your seatbelts, & start poping the popcorn, folks. Bishop Paprocki is *not* someone you want to get into a canonical fight against.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture