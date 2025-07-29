The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew K Michels, OblSB's avatar
Matthew K Michels, OblSB
1h

The Long Hand of Pell reaches even from the grave! This development is not insignificant. I like to imagine the meme of +Pell (of blessed memory) with the glowing laser eyes.

George Cardinal Pell, Confessor and Bishop, pray for us - for justice and right resolution for the good of Holy Mother Church

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Becca's avatar
Becca
37m

Wow. You guys really are doing some incredible work. SO thankful for you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture