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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
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Lest the coverage of Abp. Pena Perra seem too one-sidedly negative, Pillar readers should also recall that he was quite solicitous of Edgar's well-being after the latter was roughed up by some Maduro-regime thug mid-interview. I don't think this in any way excuses all of his corrupt actions as sostituto, but it's good to remember that even curial bureaucrats have multiple sides to them. One hopes that simple human concern like he showed for Edgar will guide more of his actions in the future.

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