Early reports from across the country suggest that Catholic churches across the country were uniquely full this past Sunday.

Credit: Josh Applegate/Unsplash.

Social media and on-the-ground reporting indicates that the upswing was attributed to the impact of violence in our country in recent weeks, particularly the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In his recent address to the recently appointed bishops gathered in Rome — casually referred to as “Baby Bishop School” — Pope Leo XIV issued a challenging word:

“The Church sends you as caring, attentive shepherds -- shepherds who know how to walk with their people, to share in their questions, anxieties and hopes; shepherds who long to be guides, fathers and brothers to priests and to their sisters and brothers in the faith.”

That challenge could be extended to all leaders parishes today. This past weekend demonstrates that church is often still the first place people go when they are looking for meaning, for answers, or for peace.

If God is moving in the hearts of people to seek meaning and answers in the turbulence of our current cultural moment, how can leaders in parishes walk with them as guides, sharing in their questions and anxieties?

Pray, seriously

Our cultural disruptions are creating deep spiritual hunger in people as they recognize that evil exists and seek answers. Our parishes need to be places where they can encounter God deeply as the answer to their anxieties.

Again, from Pope Leo in his address to new bishops:

“Many people who seem distant from the faith often return to knock at the doors of the church or open themselves to a new search for spirituality — one that sometimes does not find adequate language or form in our usual pastoral approaches.”

Pope Leo’s goal here is not to unfairly challenge or criticize, but to encourage us to remember that what is familiar to us — our normal mode of operating in many of our parishes — might not meet the felt spiritual needs of those who have never interacted with the Church or who may have been away from organized religion for a time. They need in the parish a place where their spiritual hunger can be fed

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his son.” The brokenness of the world drew the Son down to bring us home. That divine love is still active and effective, today. It changes lives, and is something that can be known, in prayer.

Whatever is going on in our world today requires a powerful spiritual movement of God. The people coming to your parish, whether they realize it yet or not, are really seeking to meet that God personally and His love, His power, first.

To meet this hunger, let’s together redouble our efforts to make parishes places of real prayer, especially including intercessory prayer, for our world. Christians are still the soul of the world, particularly one that is in danger of losing its soul. Mary, in a particular way, wants to be close to our world in this time. The Rosary and consecration of our parishes and communities to Jesus, through Mary, is a powerful answer to the challenges of our time.

Create space for real conversation and connection

Many pastors are reporting this weekend individuals and families coming up to them after Masses looking to find time to meet with them and talk. Parishes can create new efforts to help make more of those real conversations and human connections happen.

Two easy ideas to make this happen:

Of the active disciples in your parish (individuals, couples, and families living from a place of daily conversion, missionary fervor, and transformational community), identify those both uniquely gifted at encountering others and willing to spend time with these folks over coffee, host them for dinner/brunch, etc. Have some of these disciples commissioned to be present relationally at the end of Masses, ready to connect with folks they don’t recognize.

Put a QR code in the back of your parish, which people can use to submit contact information if they are open to conversation and connection. Help connect these people with disciples for conversation.

In order to know Christ more deeply, many people need to know more Christians who have been changed by Him. Simple, low-barrier-to-entry efforts to help these seekers build relationships with truly loving Christians can break down the confusion and isolation many today feel.

Don’t be afraid to lean in

I know from many pastors with I have spoken that they are concerned about contributing to the divided climate of our country by appearing overly political in the coming weeks. That pastoral sensitivity, however, does not need to make us afraid to speak directly to the hurt of people, and the hurt of world as they seek to understand the disruption they are experiencing.

It is no accident that this past Sunday was the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross. “The Cross stands, while the world turns,” as the Carthusians say.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is still the answer to every question and longing of the human heart. Beginning in the current state of the hearts of those in the pews, sobered and serious from the state of the world, and leading those hearts to see hope in the God who conquered the powers of Sin and Death is a powerful spiritual work of mercy.

Leaders, your words can heal the brokenhearted, can comfort the afflicted, can counsel the doubtful, can encourage the forgiveness of injuries so that all Catholics can bear wrongs patiently and compassionately.

Don’t be afraid to explicitly mention and welcome the newcomers from the pulpit. A heartfelt message along these lines can speak directly to them:

“We’ve noticed that there are many new faces here today. If you've found yourself drawn back to the Lord in the pain of the last few weeks, we want you to know you're not alone and that God has you here for a purpose. Come talk to me after Mass because I want to hear what is drawing you here.”

Do it however God is calling you to, but, if God is sending people to your churches looking for answers, don’t be afraid to lean in.

I am reminded, as I conclude, of a passage from a personal favorite, “The Lord of the Rings.”

“I wish it need not have happened in my time," said Frodo.

“So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

As leaders, God chose you for “such a time as this.”

Whether you feel prepared and equipped, or not, God has sent you to be a balm to a word in deep, undeniable pain. If you feel like your parish isn’t ready to respond to a growing darkness in the world, I would like to challenge you to begin, today, to become a parish community that is.



The time that has been given to us is this particular cultural moment. You have been given position and an authority that means something real to people who are very broken right now. They are looking to you.

What will we do with the time which is given us?

