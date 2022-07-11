Pillar In-Depth S1E1: 'I don't know how to talk about this...'
Pillar In-Depth
Conversations about abortion have become so angry, especially with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In this episode of Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera asks if it’s even possible to have a good conversation about abortion with someone you disagree with.
And what does a good conversation about abortion even look like? Kate aims to find out.
Show notes:
www.instagram.com/reel/CdyEWuRulSp/
www.krazykarlspizza.com/our-specials/
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
I like Kate’s voice. Very professionally produced.