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CMCF's avatar
CMCF
2h

I'm conscious as I read this of what a pleasure it is to read something which was not AI generated. Thank you for your work, JD, and all the Pillar writers.

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Matt Perlinger's avatar
Matt Perlinger
2h

Continued prayers for Ed. I feel even worse for him given that something newsworthy regarding the canonical ban on freemasonry happened while he is out!

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