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Fr. Luke Dysinger, OSB's avatar
Fr. Luke Dysinger, OSB
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Blessed as The Pillar is with competent canonists, would it be possible for you to comment on the last part of the sentence you cite:

"… because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, …"

It would seem that the issues of "schism" and "liceity" are now clear. But what about invalid reception of the sacraments? Strong words! Any thoughts? Many thanks!

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