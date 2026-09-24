Archbishop Adam Szal appealed for prayers Thursday after a priest died following a knife attack at a Benedictine abbey complex in southeastern Poland that left four others wounded.

The Benedictine abbey complex in Jarosław, southeastern Poland. Credit: Mcdrwal/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Archbishop of Przemyśl asked Sept. 24 for prayers for the deceased priest and the four injured people — two priests and two lay people, including one woman — as well as for the attacker’s conversion.

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“May this event be an opportunity for reflection, for solidarity, and for praying together for those who are affected by events that are often very brutal and incomprehensible,” Szal said.

“May these events not give rise to hatred or animosity, but may they somehow strengthen our mutual solidarity and our spiritual bond.”

Police arrested a 31-year-old Ukrainian man on suspicion of carrying out the attack, which took place before a scheduled Mass at the abbey’s Church of St. Nicholas and St. Stanislaus the Bishop in the town of Jarosław. The church is attached to a formation and culture center on the grounds of the historic abbey.

Police were called to the abbey complex at around 9:30 a.m. local time. The attacker’s motive has not been established.

Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki expressed “great sadness” at the death of the priest, who died in hospital, according to Polish media.



“Today’s attack has shaken us all and demands a firm response from the state. I expect the relevant authorities to quickly and thoroughly investigate all the circumstances of this tragedy. It is the state’s duty to ensure the safety of its citizens,” Nawrocki wrote on his social media account.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.



“The perpetrator is a Ukrainian citizen. He will be punished to the full extent of Polish law. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the victims of this brutal attack,” he commented on social media.

In a message posted in Polish on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote: “At the Benedictine Abbey in Jarosław, a Ukrainian citizen committed a horrific crime. We are shocked by this evil.”

“According to the information available so far, a Catholic priest was killed, and several other people were injured.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

“The perpetrator of this evil must be held fully accountable in accordance with the law. We hope for a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances.”

“It is heartbreaking that people are capable of such cruel crimes. We believe that justice will be served.”