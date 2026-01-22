A young Polish Carmelite friar remains in detention four months after he was arrested on espionage charges in Belarus.

The flag of Belarus flies in State Flag Square in Minsk. Credit: User 699/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

Br. Grzegorz Gaweł, O.Carm., is classified as a political prisoner by human rights organizations. But Belarusian authorities accuse him of espionage, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

It is not known when Gaweł will stand trial. Pre-trial detention in espionage cases often lasts for months in Belarus, an Eastern Europe country led since 1994 by the authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko. Trials are often held behind closed doors.

The 27-year-old was arrested by Belarusian KGB agents on Sept. 4, 2025, in Lyepyel, a town in Belarus’ northern Vitebsk region that has an active Catholic community.

A video circulated by state-run media showed masked agents bundling Gaweł to the ground beside a car, pressing the side of his face into the dirt. Gaweł’s glasses fell off as he was lifted to his feet with his arms held behind his back.

He appeared confused as the agents presented him with what they claimed was evidence of espionage, an offense under Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Belarus.

State media claimed that Gaweł possessed a sensitive document relating to the “Zapad 2025” joint military exercise by Belarus and Russia, which took place on Sept. 12-16, 2025.

They also reported that he was carrying cash in several currencies and a SIM card from MTS Belarus, one of the country’s major mobile network operators. His other possessions included a rosary, prayer books, and prayer cards.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires — the head of the Polish embassy in Minsk in the absence of a full ambassador — on Sept. 5, 2025. The ministry presented the chargé d’affaires with a protest note.

A spokesman for Poland’s Coordinator of Special Services described Gaweł’s arrest as “another provocation by the Lukashenko regime aimed at our country.”

“Polish special services do not use monks to gather information about military maneuvers,” he said.

The Carmelites in Poland confirmed Gaweł’s detention on Sept. 6, 2025, asking for prayers through the intercession of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The Viasna Human Rights Center, founded in 1996 by Belarusian pro-democracy activist Ales Bialatski, recognized Gaweł as a political prisoner on Sept. 23, 2025.

According to the Viasna Human Rights Center, there were 1,151 political prisoners in Belarus as of Jan. 22.

They include at least 22 foreigners, two of whom are Polish: Gaweł and Tomasz Bieroza, who was sentenced in 2023 to 14 years in a penal colony for alleged espionage.

Relations between Poland and Belarus were severely strained after Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed 2020 presidential election.

Belarusian authorities crushed mass protests that followed the election with the help of the country’s neighbor and main ally, Russia. Belarus accused Poland of supporting the protesters.

Poland has repeatedly warned its citizens not to visit its eastern neighbor due to the chance of arrest on charges such as espionage. Polish authorities believe the arrests are used to secure political leverage.

There are almost 300,000 ethnic Poles living in Belarus, accounting for around 3% of the country’s population. There are deep familial, cultural, and religious ties between Poland and the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus.

Gaweł grew up in Rzeszów, the largest city in southeastern Poland. He entered the Carmelites in 2018, taking his first vows on Aug. 18, 2020.

He made his perpetual vows as a Carmelite on March 19, 2025, at the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kraków, Poland.

After the 2020 election, Belarusian authorities launched a crackdown on civil society that included the arrests of several Catholic priests.

The country released two jailed clerics in November 2025, following the resumption of dialogue with the U.S., and a meeting between Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, and Lukashenko.

The press service of the Belarusian bishops’ conference expressed gratitude to all parties involved in securing the freedom of Fr. Henryk Okołotowicz and Fr. Andrzej Juchniewicz, O.M.I., who were imprisoned for alleged offenses against the state.

Both priests are Belarusian citizens belonging to Belarus’ Polish ethnic minority.