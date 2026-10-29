A Polish diocese said Thursday that it plans to appeal the conviction of its bishop for failing to report abuse allegations promptly to civil authorities. The ruling is the first of its kind against a bishop in Poland.

Bishop Andrzej Jeż of Tarnów, Poland. Credit: Screenshot from the @diecezjatarnowskaa YouTube channel.

The Diocese of Tarnów made the announcement Oct. 29 after the local district court gave Bishop Andrzej Jeż a non-custodial sentence for not swiftly notifying law enforcement after receiving credible information about alleged sexual offenses against children under 15 by two priests.

The court ordered that 25% of Jeż’s monthly salary be donated to a children’s foundation for two years. It also said he must pay 20,000 złotys (around $5,000) to a Polish government fund supporting crime victims and their families.

Prosecutors had requested a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a fine of 20,000 złotys, while the defense argued for acquittal.