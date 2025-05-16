Pope Leo XIV. Image Credit: Edgar Beltran/Pillar Media.

Conventional wisdom said that an American pope was impossible, but the Lord is a God of surprises and the Holy Spirit works in mysterious ways.

We do not yet know the character or priorities of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, but it is already evident that he will not simply be a “Francis II.”

Of course, on some level this was always going to be true — every pope brings something unique to the office. But there are significant signs that suggest that Pope Leo is of a very different type than Pope Francis.

He has presented himself as a servant to the people of God, humble and void of any ideological predispositions. He has a personal graciousness that will serve the papacy well, and he seems to be a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ, who trusts in the power of the Gospel to transform the human person. He has also provided indications about possible themes of his pontificate, including a development of the Church’s social doctrine for our technological age.

All these are wonderful signs.

We still do not know much about his ecclesiology, which is the biggest question to be answered in the coming months, but Pope Leo seems to be a man who is formed in the traditions of the Church, at ease with invoking the Fathers of the Church and popes from throughout the centuries. And for those who have worked with him, Pope Leo is described as a bridgebuilder.

In contrast, Pope Francis increasingly moved the Church away from tradition and doctrinal clarity. His pontificate increasingly identified a vision for the Church formed in the 1970s, one that largely rejected the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

It seems Pope Leo has a different mindset. Time will tell.

One area of particular interest is how the new pope will relate to the Church in the United States. It is no secret that Pope Francis was sometimes antagonistic, if not hostile, to the American Church.