The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
2h

Maybe this is what should have happened instead of the fiasco that ensued initially.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Matt Perlinger's avatar
Matt Perlinger
1h

This is interesting. It would be pretty odd for His Holiness to tell tribunals not to fall into the false mercy of granting annulments too easily, only to then double down on his predecessor's efforts to make the indissolubility of marriage irrelevant.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture