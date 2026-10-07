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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
1h

Whatever happens out of all this, it's gonna be a grand week in the Catholic news world.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
13m

Michelle, would you cite the source of the quotes from Sr. Alford, specifically what "model" to which she is referring?

For example,

“Then comes the phase that we would like to avoid: facing the brokenness and weakness of our interlocutor, since we, too, know how much we need God’s mercy,” she continued. “Yet, according to this model, it is necessary to do that, not in order to condemn, but in order to make the encounter more real and the desire for help more insistent.”

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