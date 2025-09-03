Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong met Pope Leo XIV September 2 for their first in-depth conversation since the pope’s election earlier this year.

Pope Leo XIV meets Cardinal Stephen Chow in the Apostolic Palace. Image credit: Vatican media.

According to the cardinal, the meeting was a chance for the pope to “gain a fuller picture and a better understanding of the current state of China-Vatican relations” as he grapples with the Vatican’s most complex and contentious diplomatic relationships.

Leo “recognises the importance of dialogue between the Church and the mainland authorities, and considers respectful communication as the priority in addressing challenges in China-Vatican relations,” according to Chow, who also stressed that the pope is “not entirely unaware of the Church in China, as he has already gathered insights from multiple sources and through the Sino-Vatican agreement.”

Given the ongoing tensions between the Holy See and the mainland government over the appointment of bishops and the redrawing of the ecclesiastical map of Chinese dioceses, Leo will undoubtedly want to gather as much information as he can.

With the Vatican-China agreement on the appointment of mainland bishops approaching its seventh anniversary, Leo faces a mounting list of technically unreconciled moves by the mainland government to reorder the local Church.

How he deals with that backlog of irregularities will likely determine not just the future of the Vatican-China deal, but the immediate trajectory of the Church in China — either towards closer communion with Rome, or apart as a kind of franchise Church under Communist Party management.

With even his own senior curia apparently accepting the situation has slipped out of Rome’s control, any future progress seems set to hinge on personal relationships with bishops on the ground in China, as much or more than formal diplomatic negotiations with Beijing.

Following his audience with the pope, Cardinal Chow noted that the pope, while still relatively new in office, is “not entirely unaware” of the complexities of the situation. And Leo’s pontificate began with examples of status quo — for better and worse.

While the text of the Vatican’s agreement with the mainland government on the appointment of bishops has not been made public, the terms of the arrangement are meant to allow Beijing some input on the selection of episcopal candidates while safeguarding the pope’s final and essential freedom to name bishops.

However, following the death of Pope Francis, and while the College of Cardinals was gathered in Rome during the sede vacante period, Chinese authorities announced the “election” of a bishop to the mainland Diocese of Xinxiang, despite there being no pope to actually make the appointment or confirm any such nomination.

The election of Fr. Li Janlin was carried out by an invited group of local clergy, coordinated by the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, the state-sanctioned group for organizing the Church on the mainland.

Following the conclave which elected Pope Leo, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the chief architect of the Vatican-China deal, suggested in interviews that Li’s installation had been previously agreed upon by Pope Francis before his death.

However, while some previous unilateral appointments to Chinese dioceses by Beijing have been effectively sanated by Rome after the fact, there has been no official Vatican statement to this effect — or acknowledgement of Li as Bishop of Xinxiang.

The likely reason for the lack of official resolution is that there is already a Bishop of Xinxiang appointed and recognized by Rome, Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu, who was appointed by Pope St. John Paul II in 1991 and has led the diocese for decades as an “underground bishop,” unrecognized by the government.

Squaring the circle of government appointments to already filled dioceses is not a new problem for the Vatican, and it has happened that incumbent underground bishops have been persuaded to resign, retire, accept the state-sponsored appointee as a coadjutor bishop, or even agree to serve as an “overground” auxiliary bishop for their previously underground diocese.

But such a solution — presuming Rome is willing to live with the government nominee — requires the cooperation of the underground bishop and the government to find a workable and mutually agreeable settlement. Presumably no such settlement has yet been found in this case, adding to the stack of similar instances backed up at the Secretariat of State.

However, if Leo inherited a headache in the Diocese of Xinxiang, his first weeks as pope notched a notably smooth appointment in the Archdiocese of Fuzhou, where in June the Vatican was able to announce the appointment of formerly underground Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan as an auxiliary.

By all accounts, the appointment of Lin was a rare example of the Vatican-China deal working as intended — at least for Rome — with the pope making the appointment and the Chinese authorities then agreeing to it, and the public announcement following thereafter.

The appointment was even more interesting, and encouraging from the Vatican’s perspective, in that Lin’s candidacy was advanced by the recently installed Archbishop Joseph Cai Bingrui.

The dynamics are notable, in that Lin was consecrated a bishop by Rome in 2017, though he was not acknowledged by the government nor publicly listed for formal assignment by the Vatican, suggesting he was designated for service in the underground Church. Meanwhile, Archbishop Cai, who was installed as archbishop in January of this year, is a member of the CPCA and is well regarded by state officials.

While Lin’s appointment was a smooth one on paper, allowing the canonically necessary freedom to act of the pope, its somewhat more complicated dynamics on the ground point to the fluid interpersonal relationships which will ultimately define the success or failure of the Vatican-China deal.

It is these dynamics, and a sense of some of the key players on the mainland ecclesiastical scene, that Leo is likely to have discussed with Cardinal Chow on Tuesday.

The superficial impression of many casual observers is that the Chinese episcopate is neatly divided between formerly underground and state-sanctioned bishops, with their loyalties clearly lying first with either the Church or the state, variously governing dioceses which are seen as either more pro-Rome or pro-Beijing, with swaths of contentious territory being contested between the two camps.

The reality, according to clerics, lay people, and bishops in China, is much more complicated.

In some cases, supposedly intractably anti-government underground bishops are open, even eager, to see their status and that of their faithful regularized, provided they can be allowed a minimum level of accommodation for their consciences in balancing Church and state authority in ecclesiastical affairs.

Similarly, the notion that any and all mainland bishops who are members of the CPCA are ipso facto cyphers for Communist control of the Church, uninterested in communion with Rome, is equally simplistic and inaccurate — as the case of Archbishop Cai has shown, and as was clear when the two mainland delegates to the synod on synodality pointedly chose to overstay their exit visas to remain in Rome for a few extra days in 2023.

Being able to identify good-faith collaborators in China will be crucial for Leo as he assesses the strengths of the Vatican-China deal and considers its future.

And being able to distinguish between deliberately provocative actions by the government and instances of sincere, though no less problematic, failure to appreciate the importance of some Church issues will be essential for the pope in resolving an ongoing issue in China even more thorny than the appointment of bishops.

Over the last several years, in addition to the appointment and transferring of bishops, Chinese authorities have also taken to merging, suppressing and creating new dioceses.

These moves present a far more difficult problem for Rome. While a bishop’s appointment can be — at least sometimes — agreed and finessed after the fact, the redrawing of the episcopal map is much more complicated.

Only the pope can erect or suppress a diocese, and government attempts to do so are of their nature invalid, just as much as installing a bishop without papal mandate. But retroactively approving a new bishop, at a pinch, can be done with the cooperation of a very few people. Trying to rehabilitate carving up dioceses, however, has far more moving parts and interested parties, and consequently is far more complicated to do the right way — and nearly impossible to achieve by consensus after-the-fact.

This means that the only practicable option open to Leo to regularize the situation of redrawn dioceses could be to apply full papal authority to enforce what is essentially state policy. That would likely be widely interpreted as a dramatic act of capitulation by Rome on an issue of major ecclesiastical importance. Ironically, though, it is unlikely that Chinese state authorities have paid much attention to the issue’s significance for the Church.

Senior mainland clerics have repeatedly stressed to The Pillar that state authorities want diocesan boundaries to reflect regional municipalities — something which is usually done as a matter of course in other places at the time a diocese is created — and simply lack an appreciation or concern for the canonical implications of forcing through change.

For the moment, the practical results are the emergence of dioceses recognized by the state but not by Rome and vice versa, exactly the issue the Vatican-China deal was meant to address. Some kind of resolution will eventually arrive, either in the form of a brokered settlement between Rome and Beijing, or through a new breach between the Roman and state Churches.

Rome, for obvious reasons, will want to avoid the collapse of its seven-year engagement with Beijing, but can ill afford to appear to concede near total governing authority over the local Church.

China, meanwhile, might appear to have less to lose by alienating the Vatican, but nevertheless the government remains clearly alive to the power of religion on the mainland. Recent legal changes, described by some mainland clerics as a pretext to arrest practicing Catholics at will, underscore the government’s fear of unregulated religious practice.

Forcing another full breach with Rome would effectively recreate a mass underground Church in China, which would be a security nightmare for the CCP and a source of potential social destabilization. Neither of these outcomes is one the government would likely entertain lightly.

With both sides clearly having something to lose, and needing to find some way to resolve their impasse, brokering a resolution will require the kind of trust which can only come from personal contacts and relationships.

Understanding those relationships, and identifying who can be trusted, are likely to be the subject of many more meetings for Leo in the coming months.