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Pat's avatar
Pat
3h

I didn’t realize the great affection I had for Pope Leo until he announced the presence of a tumor over the weekend. As always thank you for your careful non hyperventilating coverage. Praying…

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Hank's avatar
Hank
2h

All I can do is pray and adore, and so I will. I’m gutted by this news. I’m most definitely a “Leo effect” Catholic convert.

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