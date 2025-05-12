The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
et's avatar
et
2hEdited

Pillar folks, what do you think, is pope Leo Pillar reader or not? Just in case: Hi, your Holiness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
meh's avatar
meh
3h

I'm actually getting a little emotional reading this at work. Journalists (and really everyone) weaponizing Pope Francis did more damage to the unity of the Church than anything Pope Francis ever did and said and it was done with impunity. Just the hope that things will be shifting is just a lot for me to deal with this early in the week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture