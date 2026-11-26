It’s no secret that Pope Leo’s main concern during his pontificate and one of the most common topics in his public addresses has been unity.

Pope Leo offers Holy Mass during his 2026 apostolic journey to Peru. Credit: Vatican Media.

Among the issues which seem likely to threaten his concern for Church unity is the liturgy, and most particularly, whatever he intends to do – or not to do – with the extraordinary form of the Roman rite.

His comments were mostly as expected aboard the papal plane last week, when the pope said he didn’t intend to change his predecessor’s policy on the traditional liturgy for the moment.

But the remarks still managed to stir a social media spat for a few days.

Until then, the pope had only spoken indirectly of the liturgical controversy, showing himself open to the use of the old liturgy, while expressing concerns about doctrinal issues and the acceptance of the Second Vatican Council within traditionalist communities.

But his recent remarks have brought a question to the fore:What does Pope Leo mean by Church unity, given that it has been a leitmotif of his pontificate so far?

On that front, his understanding of how the liturgical wars may affect Church unity could clarify his sense of the term meaning.

In particular, it may help determine whether Leo’s vision of unity represents a positive proposal for a “disarming” peace within the Church, or whether it amounts to something like a tactical retreat, intended to appease critics temporarily without much clarity about what might come next.