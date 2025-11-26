In a significant course adjustment for the Vicariate of Rome, Pope Leo XIV published on Wednesday a document announcing the reversal of a diocesan reorganization approved by Francis just one year later.

Published Nov. 26 but dated two weeks earlier, Pope Leo’s motu proprio Immota manet orders that five prefectures – groups of parishes – in the Diocese of Rome be united — again — as the central sector of the diocese, which had been abolished by Francis in Oct. 2024 after a public divide between the priests of the sector and their vicar.

The Diocese of Rome has historically been divided into five zones: north, south, east, west, and historic center, until Francis abolished the historic center zone last year.

Each zone is meant to be led by an auxiliary bishop of Rome as a vicar, according to Francis’ 2023 apostolic constitution In ecclesiarum communione – although only one of the zones is currently led by an auxiliary bishop.

The auxiliaries make up the episcopal council of the Vicariate, or Diocese, of Rome, along with the cardinal vicar of Rome — appointed by the pope to functionally lead the diocese — and his vice-regent, who functions like a diocesan vicar general.

Pope Leo’s text this month said that while his motu proprio reversed Francis’ restructuration of the Diocese of Rome, the “motivation, premises and considerations” of Francis’ original reform “remain unchanged.”

The pontiff added that the central sector has “a specificity but also a homogeneity” that justifies its existence.

The pope did not immediately appoint a vicar for the zone. According to various sources close to the Diocese of Rome, the pope is in the process of choosing three or four new auxiliary bishops for the Diocese of Rome, with expectations that they will come from the Roman presbyterate.

While Francis had long appointed auxiliaries from the Roman clergy, in the final two years of his pontificate he named two non-Romans as auxiliary bishops — Cardinal Vicar Baldo Reina and the rector of Rome’s major seminary, Bishop Michele Di Tolve — after all but one of the remaining Roman auxiliaries were reassigned to other dioceses or curial posts, which was not well received by parts of the Roman clergy.

Pope Francis had abolished the central sector in October 2024 through motu proprio La vera bellezza, in which he said that the “long-term side effect of the Diocese’s attempts to adapt to the expanding urban agglomeration has been an ever-increasing disparity and separation between Rome’s city center and its suburbs.”

“The historic center… has become increasingly isolated, risking becoming a secluded and hidden place. Its pastoral outreach is tied to charity toward the many poor who inhabit the center of Rome and to age-old devotions. These are all testimonies that need to be opened to the entire city, so that it does not become a museum to be visited,” it added.

Francis’ motu proprio justified the move by saying that “the depopulation of the historic center has changed the Sector’s ordinary pastoral care, which has seen a slow but inexorable reduction in the number of parishes” and reordered the sector’s prefectures – agglomeration of parishes – into the remaining four.

Nevertheless, the move was received with dismay by sectors of the Roman clergy.

The priests of the historic center only found out about the decision to abolish the sector in a meeting a few days before the decision was made public – the day before the start of the second session of the synod on synodality.

One priest told Il Messaggero that “it is paradoxical that the Synod on Synodality should open just at this time. I wonder where the synodality is in this situation.”

The announcement came a few months after the ouster of the sector’s vicar, Bishop Daniele Libanori, S.J.

Libanori had been a figure of controversy since last March, when local media outlet Silere Non Possum published an article saying that the bishop had accused people within the vicariate of “carrying out a battle against him.”

The next day, the press office of the Diocese of Rome published a statement signed by the “priests of the historic center sector of the Diocese of Rome” in support of Libanori.

But hours later, priests of the historic center published another statement in which they denied having drafted or approved the initial statement, seeming to suggest they were misrepresented in a kind of astroturfed appearance of support for the bishop.

“The historic center sector has about 200 presbyters but the parish priests, rectors, and chaplains were not contacted to draft the press release. This is also evidenced by our group chats to which no one sent anything. Unfortunately, only a few [priests] were contacted,” the statement said.

Libanori was transferred from his office as an auxiliary bishop of Rome and as vicar for the historical center a month later, on April 6, to a position — assessor for religious life — in a move that critics say was designed to sideline the bishop.

Libanori’s departure may also have been partially influenced by his work connected to disgraced artist Fr. Marko Rupnik.

In 2020, the bishop was appointed as an extraordinary commissioner for the Loyola Community — a since-shuttered community of sisters in Rome founded by Rupnik, which is at the center of the allegations against him. In that role, he was the first official investigator of Rupnik, and the first to determine the allegations against him were credible.

When allegations against Rupnik became public in December 2022, Libanori defended Rupnik’s alleged victims, and the bishop eventually oversaw the disbanding of the Loyola Community in 2023.

While it seems clear that tensions between Libanori and the priests of his sector and his involvement in the Rupnik case contributed to his departure, local observers say it also led the pontiff to dissolve the sector altogether.

In his motu proprio announcing the suppression of the historical center sector, the pope made an apparently pointed reference to the Libanori controversy, saying, “Today, it makes no sense to multiply affiliations to subcultures that, instead of strengthening diocesan unity, often foster conflict ... there can be no fiefdoms in the ecclesial division of territories.”