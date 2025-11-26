The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Tierney's avatar
Kevin Tierney
3h

So, a pope can overturn a motu proprio of his predecessor on the grounds it meant well, had a lofty goal but didn't work?

Fascinating

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SPM's avatar
SPM
3h

What, precisely, does the "Holy Father’s supervisor for Consecrated Life" do? In theory, is he the liaison to the religious who have a role in the Papal Household? Or is this like "Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture