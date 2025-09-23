In a recently published interview, Pope Leo XIV addressed the Latin Church’s roiling liturgical disputes, and the subject of the traditional Latin Mass. In his remarks, the pope lamented “politicization” and “polarization” of the Church’s liturgy, including the celebration of the ordinary form.

Pope Leo. Credit: Vatican media.

Asked about restrictions on the celebration of the Latin Mass, Leo noted that “there’s no problem” with celebrating the ordinary form of the liturgy in Latin, and also noted “abuse” of the ordinary form of the liturgy as a potential driver of popularity of the extraordinary form.

In some senses, the pope seemed to suggest that while he has been lobbied on loosening the restrictions of Traditionis custodes, he could be more interested in broader liturgical reform and renewal as a means of de-escalating the polarization in the liturgy.

If so, the question could become whether he is willing to intervene as decisively over diocesan handling of the ordinary form as his predecessors have been for the extraordinary — and whether many devotees of precounciliar liturgical texts would be swayed by the effort.

—

Speaking in his first at-length interview, given to Crux in July and published last week, Pope Leo was asked about “divisions surrounding the Traditional Latin Mass.”

Acknowledging he’d already received “a number of requests” about the extraordinary form of the liturgy and Traditionis custodes, Leo said that “between the Tridentine Mass and the Vatican II Mass, the Mass of Paul VI, I’m not sure where that’s going to go. It’s obviously very complicated.”

But, the pope added, “people always say ‘the Latin Mass.’ Well, you can say Mass in Latin right now. If it’s the Vatican II rite there’s no problem.”

“I think sometimes the, say, ‘abuse’ of the liturgy from what we call the Vatican II Mass, was not helpful for people who were looking for a deeper experience of prayer, of contact with the mystery of faith that they seemed to find in the celebration of the Tridentine Mass,” said Leo.

“Again, we’ve become polarized, so that instead of being able to say, well, if we celebrate the Vatican II liturgy in a proper way, do you really find that much difference between this experience and that experience?”

For many Catholics with more direct experience of liturgical excesses — or as Leo says, abuses — in the ordinary form than with the extraordinary form, the pope’s summation will likely sound reasonable, even encouraging.

Liturgical novelties and innovations, or even a baseline laxity towards the rubrics, have been a consistent complaint within the Church for decades, so much so that Pope Francis even acknowledged the “unbearable distortions” of the ordinary form in his accompanying letter to Traditionis custodes, albeit without appearing to form a plan for combating them.

Yet many of those with a sincere desire for, as the pope put it, “a deeper experience of prayer, of contact with the mystery of faith” would also note that, although use of the Latin language remains generally unrestricted at the diocesan level, many other traditional liturgical practices allowed by the GIRM are heavily controlled.

In the wake for Traditionis custodes, for example, several U.S. diocesan bishops moved to block priests from celebrating the ordinary form of the Mass ad orientem, either banning the practice outright, as in Detroit, or requiring that priests receive explicit episcopal permission to do so, as in Chicago.

In the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston a diocesan bishop has upheld a prohibition on the practice of kneeling during the consecration, even while the posture is the stated norm for U.S. dioceses according to the General Instruction for the Roman Missal.

Leo’s question — “if we celebrate the Vatican II liturgy in a proper way, do you really find that much difference” to the extraordinary form — will strike at least some American Catholics as either pointedly ironic or frustratingly hypothetical, given the number of bishops who have restricted “traditional” celebrations of the ordinary form, even those “proper” according to the rubrics.

But, of course, it is almost impossible to imagine that the first American pope is unaware that many bishops in this country have bound up slates of restrictions on ordinary liturgical practice with their implementation of Traditionis custodes.

Those bishops would appear, ironically, to be endorsing the pope’s notion that a more traditionally reverent ordinary form celebration is akin to the extraordinary form, and might appeal to many who otherwise favor the TLM. But they seem to be taking an opposite view to Leo — not wanting to create a space for them within the celebration of the ordinary form, but to reject their desires as suspect or invalid.

Leo’s aim of deescalating polarization around the liturgy, and his correlated preference for exploring “a proper way” of celebrating the ordinary form is, at this point, a theory he will need help testing.

It remains to be seen if those bishops who have clamped down on ordinary liturgical practices, or taken a relaxed view of liturgical abuses, will feel moved to revisit their positions in the light of the pope’s words — or if the pope will do anything to actively encourage them to do so.

If they did, it would then be up to advocates for the traditional Latin Mass to respond. In his interview, Leo noted that he is minded to approach the matter “with synodality,” to encourage and foster direct conversation.

But, he said, some bishops have recounted to him that “people aren’t willing to listen to one another, oftentimes” — specifically saying that liturgical traditionalists had refused invitations in the past, though it is not clear when or where.

“That’s a problem in itself. It means we’re into ideology now, we’re no longer into the experience of church communion,” said Leo.

Pope Francis, in promulgating Traditionis custodes, was clear he considered at least some adherence to the traditional Latin Mass to be driven by a rejection of the Second Vatican Council, and many of the same dioceses which have placed restrictions on the ordinary form of the liturgy have also insisted on positive affirmations of the council as a condition for authorizing use of the extraordinary form.

Of course, many — if not the vast majority — of Catholics attached to the extraordinary form would affirm they do not dissent from the Church or any of her teachings, including the council. They merely wish to be allowed to celebrate the liturgy they have found most apt and edifying for their own spirituality.

The extent to which those Catholics are afforded a place where they can be heard in good faith and with reasonable expectations they would be taken seriously could be a key factor in scaling back liturgical polarization. But, there again, Leo would be heavily reliant on the cooperation of bishops at the diocesan level.

How seriously those bishops are encouraged to engage with Leo’s agenda may, in turn, determine how seriously ordinary Catholics assess Leo’s desire for depolarization.