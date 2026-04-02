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Jiggy's avatar
Jiggy
4dEdited

I attended my first ever Chrism Mass here at the Co-Cathedral Houston on Tuesday, and was blown away. One of many “first evers” for me, a candidate set to be confirmed soon (and not soon enough!!). It was absolutely phenomenal.

I can’t imagine what a Chrism Mass at St. Peter’s would be like. Otherworldly.

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TAC77
3d

Greetings, Pillar community! Please pray for my son and his family as the Holy Triduum is upon us. They have four young children and left the Church a few years ago and became Unitarians. They will be visiting my husband and me Holy Saturday/Easter Sunday. He is the oldest of nine and the only one who is not a fervent Catholic. Please pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit for them these days. Please pray that the Easter joy which will permeate our family gatherings will move them closer to Jesus Christ! Thanks to all for your prayers!

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