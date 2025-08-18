Some days Deacon Jeff Willard finds himself driving Buddhists from India to Walmart. Other days he grabs lunch with Muslims from Saudi Arabia, or he prays with Catholics from the Philippines.

Deacon Jeff Willard takes a selfie with seafarers docked at the Port of Galveston. Courtesy photo.



Willard is never sure who he will meet at the Galveston, Texas, port, where he spends his time.

But there are usually souls in need of attention.

Willard, 63, was ordained in 1999 for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and served at a parish for years. He moved to Houston in 2016. Four years ago, the archdiocese was looking for a full-time chaplain at the Seafarer Center at the Port of Galveston.

The deacon eagerly accepted.

Since then, no two days have been the same.

During his time on the wharf, Willard has learned a lot — especially that preaching the Gospel demands more time than he might have expected.

“I may start out playing a game of pool with some guy from Zimbabwe and the next thing you know, the next week he comes in, we start talking on a deeper level,” Willard said. “You build that relationship and then you can start talking to them more about their spiritual needs.”

“It's the long haul.”

Father Sinclair Oubre blesses a ship crew after celebrating Mass in the ship's bridge. Courtesy photo.

Willard is one of dozens of port chaplains serving in the United States. Many are part-time, but others serve full-time, like Willard, dedicating their days to ministering to the spiritual needs of the laborers passing through American ports.

Those chaplains are supported by Stella Maris, also known as the Apostleship of the Sea, a 100-year-old, worldwide organization that coordinates Catholic ministry to seafarers.

Stella Maris was founded in 1920 in Scotland, and spread eventually worldwide, gaining the support of popes and Catholic leaders.

From 2017 until this June, Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Diocese of Victoria, Texas, served as the USCCB’s Bishop Promoter for Stella Maris. The bishop sees it as a vital ministry.

“St. John Paul II wrote a document called Stella maris establishing a pontifical council for seafarers, and it laid out a charter for Catholic chaplains,” Cahill told The Pillar.

“So much of our livelihood is dependent upon seafarers, and it’s a really tough job. They are away from home, and we want to care for them spiritually as a Church.”

Stella Maris’ United States operations are supported by the USCCB’s Office for the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees, & Travelers.

Sr. Joann Okereke serves as the apostleship’s national director.

“People have no idea that these seafarers spend 90% of their life at sea providing food and goods for the world,” Okereke told The Pillar.

“But the Church cares for everybody. The Church goes out to meet people wherever they are. If they have no parish, the Church becomes the parish for them, by bringing chaplains to minister to them wherever they are.”

There are two primary components to Stella Maris’ ministry — ministering to merchant sailors who work aboard towering commercial shipping vessels, and serving crews aboard the cruise ships that sail in and out of American ports on a weekly basis.

Father Sinclair Oubre of Beaumont, Texas, has worked as a part-time chaplain since 1988. He told The Pillar that the ministry needs more priests.

“We've certainly seen with the decline in clergy, the number of priests that are assigned to this ministry,” Oubre said.

Today, chaplains serve at about half of the United States' coastal ports and only at a few inland ports — Chicago and Gary, Indiana among them.

Like Fr. Oubre, Bishop Cahill also believes that there are needs at the port which are not yet met.

“We have a lot of good ministry going on,” Cahill said. “I have deep respect for the chaplains, but there's always more we could do, it could always be expanded, there is always more to be done.”

Chaplains have first hand experience seeing how much more could be done. They say that the vineyard — or rather the seaside — is ready for a harvest.

Life at Sea

Gone are the days of huge crews doing backbreaking manual labor aboard a ship, climbing through the rigging or shoveling coal into a greedy furnace. Being a modern seafarer often means being tech savvy, managing cargo control systems, or commanding boats driven mostly by technology.

But, as it ever has been, life at sea is isolating.

For mariners aboard commercial merchant ships, days at sea are long and monotonous, with the only company being a handful of crewmates, perhaps 20 at most.

“Being away from home is very difficult, and the mental health on those vessels is incredibly poor,” Willard said. Seafarers “have a very hard life, a very isolated life,” he added.

Andrew Middleton has seen that isolation up close.

For five years, Middleton has worked in Catholic ministry at the Port of Baltimore, serving crews coming through the port.

Mental health, he said, is the biggest struggle most seafarers face.

“They go long periods without communication, the stress of work, the dangers possible when at sea, and then loneliness which often turns into suicidal ideation or suicidal thoughts,” Middleton told The Pillar.

“And unfortunately, sometimes those ideations turn into suicide.”

To cope with the isolation and loneliness, sailors often turn to vice. Pornography use is rampant, gambling fills time, and excess drinking is often a staple.

“One time, I went into the crew club aboard a cruise ship,” Willard said. “When you are leaving the club, there's a wire basket on each side of the door. One side has Alka Seltzer and Tylenol. The other side had condoms. I knew right then that this is an area that has some great needs.”

“For guys who want to stay holy or pursue holiness, there's going to be all these temptations thrown at them left and right at sea,” Oubre said. “They do not have the resources and they do not have the accountability.”

When ships arrive in port, chaplains have very limited time with the crew. Merchant and cruise ships rarely stay in port longer than 36 hours, just enough time for the ship to be unloaded, fueled, or reloaded.



Often, this is the busiest time for seafarers, as they prepare for their ship to depart again. When they are not busy onboard, the seafarers run the errands that can only be done on land.

“When they're in port, they're extremely busy, when they are at sea, they are bored,” Willard said.

“When one of the chaplains first came, he saw the chapel and said, ‘This is great, I can say Mass here for the [crews]. I said, ‘Who are you going to say Mass for?’ The cruise ship crews come in here at different times and the merchant ship guys are usually too busy.”

“The best thing we can do is to be Christ to them.”

‘Soft Evangelization’

With limited time and a diverse audience, some chaplains have developed a strategy they dub “soft evangelization.”

“The idea is that you help seafarers while they are on land by driving them or taking them to a meal and hopefully the seafarer will ask the question, ‘Why are you doing this for me?’” Oubre said.

“Whenever these guys go elsewhere, there are local people that they can hire to bring them to restaurants, stores, or brothels. Those [drivers] will get a cut of whatever's made off the client.”



“In many places, seafarers have people who are willing to help them and to assist them on land, but it will not be for the seafarers’ wellbeing. We, however, are concerned with the wellbeing of their souls.”

Many ports have a seafarers’ center, a place where sailors can go to relax, collect their mail and find resources. Some, like the center at the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, are explicitly Catholic. Most, though, operate as non-profit organizations housing offices for chaplains of various faith backgrounds.

The centers offer free wifi, snacks, televisions and games.

When they can, chaplains hang out in seafarer centers, offering pastoral guidance as the opportunity arises.

And chaplains try to stock the centers with supplies.

“Whenever the Church brings something to these seafarers that helps them relax, they think, ‘Oh my God, the Church cares for me’,” Willard said.

“In those centers, we provide phone cards for them. We make it possible for them to have computers. When they stop by, they like to reach out to their family members and that brings them a lot of hope.”

During Advent, chaplains ask local Catholics to donate toiletries, snacks, prayer books and other items, to assemble gift baskets for sailors.

Bishop Brendan Cahill helps to unload gifts for seafarers during a recent Christmas at Sea event. Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Victoria.

Often, though, the chaplains are called on to be ecclesial Uber drivers, chauffeuring seafarers to stores or restaurants during their brief time ashore. And some chaplains say they wonder if that kind of help is always effective.

“We do not get a ton of calls to celebrate Mass but we get a lot of calls asking if we can give a ride,” Oubre said. “Too often, I get the feeling that instead of calling Uber, that's going to cost them 40 bucks, they just call the seafarer center and want to use our services without really delving more deeply in that.”

“However, we talk to our drivers about the importance of being present to them and trying to mention Christ and just be Christ to the men. That is soft evangelization.”

Deacon Jeff Willard (back right) eats a meal with seafarers. Courtesy photo.

Chaplains say many of the seafarers they talk with are not Catholic. Middleton estimates that about 50% of the sailors that approach him are Catholic.

“We do not necessarily always know who the Catholics are and who aren't,” Middleton said. “If I go onto a ship where the crew is Filipino, it's probably a pretty safe assumption that the majority of the crew are Catholic. Then you have your Eastern European sailors who are Orthodox. Then there are a lot of Muslims and some Hindus, whom we serve like everybody else.”

“I have never come across anyone who was outwardly hostile to us, everybody is very friendly, very appreciative and usually wants to chat.”

Sometimes, those interactions lead to meaningful encounters. Sometimes seafarers ask for spiritual, personal and even marital advice, Willard said.

“They certainly know who I am and what I believe, sometimes they want to talk about the faith,” Willard said. “Sometimes they are able to get their wives on FaceTime with me and we talk and will do a very abbreviated type of marriage counseling.”

But even finding space to talk isn’t easy, chaplains said.

“The lack of privacy is a really big challenge,” Middleton said. “It is often hard to get a seafarer alone by himself if he wants to talk about something private. There's very limited space on a ship for one-on-one communication when we are on board and trying to minister to the crew.”

Willard told The Pillar that while he never knows who he will encounter, he always brings the Eucharist aboard ships, in case he encounters a seafarer who asks to receive communion.

In fact, distributing communion on ships has changed Willard’s view of the Eucharist.

“I have given people the Body of Christ countless times. But when you give someone the Body of Christ who is hungry for it, it is totally different,” Willard said.

“I have seen sailors with tears running down their face because they are receiving the Body of Christ for the first time in a long long time, since they have not had access to the sacraments.”

“It makes me realize how much we take the Eucharist for granted ashore. We can literally have Christ any day of the week and we get spoiled. I think we lose the value of it. When I see the Body of Christ through eyes that are watering, it changes everything for me.”

Father Sinclair Oubre distributes communion to crew members during Mass aboard a ship. Photo courtesy of Father Sinclair Oubre.

Christ during crisis

While most of a chaplain’s day is spent at the seafarers’ center or talking with seafarers, tragedies aboard ships can change everything.

If a crewman dies, a priest chaplain might say a funeral Mass, meet the crew, bless the boat, and assist in any way he can.

Even when a crew member falls ill, chaplains are often called in.

“When there has been some kind of issue on the boat and the captain requests a chaplain, I will go,” Willard said.

“When crew members from any ship are injured or sick, they bring them to the local hospital. I have a good relationship with the chaplains over at the hospital, so they let me know when a crew member comes in and I will go visit with them and make sure they are ok.”

Large-scale tragedies can demand even more.

Last March, a large merchant ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Chesapeake Harbor, killing six construction workers, damaging the ship and bridge significantly, and stranding the ship’s crew amid investigations.

“After the bridge collapse, we really took on the entire spectrum of what seafarer ministry could possibly look like,” Middleton said. “In the minutes and days and hours after the incident, it was more about making sure they were good mentally and physically.”

Even a year after the accident, when most people have forgotten about the bridge collapse, Middleton continues to minister to the sailors who remain stuck in Baltimore, awaiting their next assignment.

“For the guys that are still here, it has turned more to ensuring that they are doing well mentally and that they are in a good headspace since they have a lot of time on their hands,” Middleton said.

Often, Middleton will take the seafarers — four of whom are Catholic — on excursions to baseball games or historic sites like Gettysburg.

Every week, he brings the Catholics to Mass with him

“I've had some of them come to my house to watch an NFL game on a Sunday, just to keep them engaged and make sure that they are doing well,” Middleton said. “We are trying to make sure they are not falling into an abyss of reliving events over and over and over again.”

Ships can be hard places to minister. But there are also celebratory moments, like the commissioning of a new ship.

“A Belgian captain called us and said she was on a brand new ship making her first voyage and that she wanted her ship blessed,” Oubre said. “So, I went down there and blessed her ship with the Catholic rites for blessing of ships. Her faith was very evident, which was beautiful to see. I told her next time she is here, to give us a call if she would like Mass to be celebrated aboard.”

“She said she would be sure to call.”

For Oubre, the most important work is pointing the way to Jesus Christ.

“We want to assist the seafarer in maintaining a Christian life while he's on board the ship,” Oubre said. “At the same time we want to bring him into a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. If we do that, that is a success.”

“The first port chaplain was Christ when he was asleep in the boat and the weather got tough. Then he was the chaplain to those men when he calmed the waters,” Willard said. “I can't calm the waters for them, literally, but I can help calm the waters in their souls and their hearts and minds while they are here, while I'm encountering them.”