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Kathleen Klamka's avatar
Kathleen Klamka
15m

It’s so hard to reconcile Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church. Jesus is Truth and Love and Mercy and Sacrifice. With most stories of the initial sexual abuse and even more so with the church leaders response to this abuse, I cannot find Christ. It’s hard to understand how this is still the church founded by Jesus. And if it is, it’s hard to know if Jesus actually cares about the human beings who have experienced this kind of abuse. The leaders of the Church continually show us that He doesn’t as they tell us the Church is Christ on earth.

These stories continue to live out everything abuse survivors were told about themselves while being sexually assaulted whether it was 10 years ago or 60 years ago.

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Sue Korlan's avatar
Sue Korlan
20m

Financial compensation is useful to the individual, but much more important is putting effective policies into effect and enforced which prevent abuse in the first place. Would that we could hear of them world wide. And when is Rupnik's trial going to be held?

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