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Cody's avatar
Cody
3h

Less committees, more of this, please.

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Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
2h

This is a worthwhile endeavor. I hope the good Archbishop will explain the theology to his flock very well so they understand why they are being asked to do a special penance in response to the sins of others who will not be on the walk. I understand it myself, and we are all sinners, but it can be confusing for people to understand why, when they are scandalized by some Catholic's behavior that was outside their knowledge and control, they then always get asked to atone for it.

Additionally, I hope these types of acts are not taking the place of putting processes and controls in place to keep abuses from happening again.

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