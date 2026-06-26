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Philip's avatar
Philip
16m

"You can become a paying subscriber, or even increase your subscription level if you like. Now, I’m a bit afraid that might come off as opportunism, but Ed wished for me to communicate it"

-Anyone who's listened to the Podcast or read Pillar Posts for any length of time should understand that Ed would absolutely want that (and prayers) for him and the other folks at The Pillar. Listening to him talk about this site, it's clear that it is something he loves and wants to succeed well into the future.

I'm headed to our local baseball team's game tonight, so I'm going to wear my Pillar T-shirt to start some conversations. I'm super strapped for funds, but maybe I can get a few people interested in the work the Pillar does or subscribe if they are already readers.

(Ed, and JD, are in my prayers)

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Katie FWSB's avatar
Katie FWSB
5m

I prayed a Chaplet of Divine Mercy out of the blue for Ed. last Friday (or recently, at least — time is a bit wibbly wobbly anymore). Guess I'll break out another one this afternoon now that This Is Not A Drill.

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