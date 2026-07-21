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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
3h

I wonder, if any of these possible bishops don't get a pallium, which one may be called to Rome?

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Nathan's avatar
Nathan
41m

Estrada is 52, and the other two frontrunners have rounded the corner toward 69. Wouldn't be hard to believe one of the older guys is chosen to calm the waters and Estrada (or Farfan) get Lima before either turns 60.

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