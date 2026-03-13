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Michael Blissenbach's avatar
Michael Blissenbach
2hEdited

@Steven Umbrello @Alex Spieldenner @Ray Alex Williams @Donald Paul Maddox @Dylan Campbell @Jonathan Dunn @William E. @Thomas Salerno @J. A. Siemer @J. M. Terry @Nate Marshall @Wesley Walker @Eric Anderson check this out!

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Dupe
1h

First, thank you for this summary. This is a great service to the Church. One concern is that this is just another step toward subjectivism, meaning philosophical Modernism, and away from an Aristotlian/Thomist objective and Natural Law based morality. Francis removed tenured faculty from the Pope John Paul II Institute (think Veritatis Splendor), gave it a new name and charter. Why? To move to a psychological subjective morality to usher in a new “pastoral” approach to same sexed ideology. What he should have done is start his own institute with his own name on it. I would be curious to see how many theologians are on both.

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