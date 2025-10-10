In addressing the current debate regarding Catholic teaching on the death penalty, sparked by comments by Pope Leo, JD Flynn wrote in his latest Pillar Post: “Catholics are unafraid of hard debates because we’re confident in the deposit of faith, and we’re (hopefully) humble before The Truth itself.”

Yes, there are Catholics who fit this characterization, and not just readers of The Pillar.

However, in the aftermath of the controversy over the Chicago archdiocese’s plan to honor Sen. Dick Durbin (IL), I have been lamenting the vast number of Catholics who have demonstrated the opposite approach – prideful monologue.

I am sometimes tempted to embrace this zeitgeist.