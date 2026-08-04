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Matthew Robaszkiewicz's avatar
Matthew Robaszkiewicz
3h

Thank you for sharing this interview; excellent insights and outreach on the part of Bishop Daly and the diocese. Continuing prayers for all those affected by these wildfires...

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Hank's avatar
Hank
2h

I live in Portland. I am praying. Our city is experiencing some of the smoke from the fires today.

I hope I can volunteer some of my time to head up north and serve my brothers and sisters.

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