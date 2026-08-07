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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
3dEdited

The problem in Africa is that, unlike Europe, the borders are based on how European powers divided Africa rather than on ethnic/national divisions. Therefore it is actually understandable that one group would prefer a foreigner, a "white" over someone who is of an ethnic group you believe is your enemy or in the belief that only a foreigner could free himself from the ethno-centric politics in Africa.

It might also stem from the fact that Pope Francis had sent Father Prevost to be a successful "white" bishop in Peru, so maybe these Angolans thought Pope Leo XIV would be more understading of the need to send an energetic and objective foreign bishop to take over where 3 native bishops had failed.

There is actually a precedent to this that occurred about 15 years ago in the Central African Republic, where Pope Benedict XVI removed a few native bishops who were found to be tolerating the priests in their diocese living with concubines, and some of the new replacement bishops were white European missionaries who were considered to be less likely to tolerate certain local habits.

On that note, I encourage Catholics in European countries scourged with heretical bishops, like Belgium or Germany, to write to their nuncio asking for black bishops from Africa to replace them. That would really be a great improvement over their native bishops.

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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
4d

This is really interesting; thanks for explaining the history and context here.

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