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C Reyna's avatar
C Reyna
24m

Here is what stood out to me: “To preach the gospel from a posture of self-righteousness that prevents you from empathizing with other people‘s brokenness is not mission. It is not blessedness.” Pope Leo by way of Cardinal Tagle respond to +Barron and his recent comments on empathy.

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