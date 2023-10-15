Romans 1-3

Scott talks with JD and Kate about the first chapters of St. Paul’s letter to the Romans, in which Paul writes about the universality of sin and the wrath of God.

- The Apostle Paul, c. 1657 Rembrandt

Righteousness of God = God’s faithfulness to his covenant promises— not only to Abraham, Moses and Israel, but to the whole of creation

Works of the Law (Works) = All the markers that, under the Mosaic covenant, designated membership in God’s covenant family (e.g, circumcision, kosher/dietary laws, Old Testament feasts, Sabbath observances) In short, the book of Deuteronomy.

Faith = baptism

Salvation = being a part of the covenant family