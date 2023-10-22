Romans Ep. 4: Chapters 4-8

In these chapters, St. Paul continues to build his argument about God’s faithfulness, using the stories of Abraham and the Exodus. He presents Abraham as a shared father in faith— to both Jewish Christians and the Gentiles. St. Paul also writes that Jesus Christ restores our proper relationship with God, ourselves, our neighbor and creation.

JD wrestles with Romans 5:20, and St. Paul’s reflection on the relationship between law and sin.

Share

-

Venerable Pierre Toussaint

Camp Wojtyla

An Environmental Ethic for the End of the World: An Ecological Midrash on Romans 8:19-22