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David Atkinson's avatar
David Atkinson
6m

No-show jobs should be a really easy political fraud to uncover--but they still exist. In Sicily, the amount of bogus jobs people show up for is staggering, and the amount of workers working under the tablet Is much higher. The people want to work and aid money from the federal government actually makes their finances worse by funneling money into useless and unproductive make work jobs. I remember walking into a museum in San Giuseppe Iato at 10 am in the morning, and the workers were like scared as I walked through and interrupted their games of solitaire. They told me to tour the outside first, then tour the inside. Outside, I met 11 forestieri who shared one weed Wacker and shared with me their outstanding bread, olive oil and peperoncini. I playfully asked why they hadn't restored any of the archeological grounds' collapsing barriers, and they said they lacked authority to do so from the something or other agency. Beautiful Greek archeology, but watch kids around the numerous pits without railings.

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